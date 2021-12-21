Sopranos creator explains which character he most regrets killing

David Chase, the creator of one of the best TV series of all time -The Sopranos – has opened up about some of his gabagool regrets for the popular show. In a recent interview on the Talking Soprano’s podcast, as shared by The Hollywood Reporter, Chase revealed which character he felt got killed off too soon.

Following the New Jersey Mafia and the brutal boss Tony Soprano, people getting whacked on The Soprano’s was common. However, some deaths hit especially hard. To celebrate the final episode of the Talking Soprano’s podcast, run by the series’ actors Michael Imperioli (Christopher Moltisanti) and Steve Schirripa (Bobby ‘Bacala’ Baccalieri), Chase appeared as a guest and shared how he regrets killing off Salvatore ‘Big Pussy’ Bonpensiero (Vincent Pastore) at the end of season 2.

In season 2 of The Sopranos, it was revealed that Sal, the long-time family friend to Tony and an important figure in the mafia family, was actually an FBI informant. After discovering Sal’s betrayal, Tony takes his friend on his boat, and let’s just say ‘Big Pussy’ ends up sleeping with the fishes. “It was too soon because we all loved that guy, and we loved the actor also,” Chase said to Imperioli and Schirripa. “But, it made for a great story. What can I say?”

Despite Sal being a fan favourite, Chase is right in saying that the death was ultimately for the best narratively speaking. The incident haunts Tony, and his paranoia throughout the series gets worse and worse. Arguably Sal’s betrayal and heart-breaking execution helped The Sopranos go down as one of the most successful TV series around.

Chase’s regret of killing Sal was rectified when he brought back the character in the 2021 sequel film to The Soprano’s, The Many Saints of Newark. The series creator is also reportedly in talks to develop another prequel series for HBO Max, so who knows, fans may get a chance to see more Sal in the future too.