Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop shares first look at its funky title sequence

The opening title sequence for Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop has been revealed at the streamer’s fan event TUDUM. Based on one of the best anime series of all time, the upcoming show looks to be full of space shenanigans, explosions, and plenty of style that pays homage to the original animated series.

The show will follow a group of eccentric space bounty hunters, focusing especially on Spike Spiegel (John Cho), a charismatic man with a mysterious past. The title sequence is very similar to the original anime, complete with colourful panel blocks, shadow figures of our main characters and features the original banging tune from the anime. All in all, it is everything fans from the original show could want for the new live-action sci-fi series.

The new show stars John Cho as Spike Spiegel, Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black, Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine, Alex Hassell as Vicious, and Elena Satine as Julia. The first season will have ten episodes, is developed by Andre Nemec and written by Christopher Yost. If there are any anime fans who are worried about the prospect of the live-action adaptation, fear not because the names behind the original series are also on board to assist Netflix with the new show.

Acclaimed composer Yoko Kanno is working on the soundtrack, and Cowboy Bebop’s original director Shinichirō Watanabe is also on board, serving as the live-action’s creative consultant. You can watch the opening title sequence for the live-action Cowboy Bebop below:

Cowboy Bebop will stream exclusively on Netflix and is set for release on November 19. While we wait on more updates, here is our list of the best anime movies.