Cowboy Bebop Netflix series bringing back original composer

Netflix announced early this week that it’s gearing up to release another live-action Anime with a new Cowboy Bebop series in the works. That’s right, space cowboys and girls and all you prospective bounty hunters, the new series is officially on its way and will drop sometime this fall, with original composer Yoko Kano signed onto its production.

During day two of its first Geeked Week event, Netflix dropped a ton of news, trailers and teasers for some of its most anticipated shows and films. Updates on Umbrella Academy, The Sandman, and hit anime Cowboy Bebop were just some of the big names discussed and showcased. The whole event proved to be stuffed with juicy content, however, after years of silence, the information around Cowboy Bebop’s adaptation, release, and production has especially riled up all us anime fans.

First announced in 2017, and later confirmed in 2018, a Cowboy Bebop live-action has been a long time coming, and we’ve all been waiting patiently to see what will be Netflix’s vision as it brings the animation to life.

During Geeked week, further details around the cast and release date were announced for the Western-noir sci-fi show, but fans are still waiting for a trailer to drop. John Cho (Spike Spiegel), Daniella Pineda (Faye Valentine) and Mustafa Shakir (Jet Black) have been confirmed as the series new cast, and Thor: Ragnarok writer Christopher Yost is set to pen a few episodes already.

The cast and script appear to be in good hands; however, as previously stated, Netflix has yet to release any trailers for the series, leaving us to speculate on the production’s quality. News of another beloved anime being adapted by Netflix is a touchy topic, with many fans still burned after the fiasco that was the 2017 Death Note live-action.

However, Yoko Kano’s (original series composer) returning is a positive sign, and many are hopeful her attachment to the project signals a decent live-action that to the original series. Currently, no other details around the series have been released so only time will tell if this new Netflix adaptation can hold a candle to the timeless classic that is the 1998 anime.

