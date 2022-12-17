Netflix has cancelled its worst sitcom after one season

Netflix can be brutal when it come to renewing or cancelling its many TV series, and Blockbuster season 2 is the latest casualty to be axed by the streaming service. Blockbuster debuted on Netflix back in November 2022.

The Netflix series‘ ten episode run explored the lives, ambitions, and challenges faced by the employees of the last Blockbuster store in the world. The series was fronted Randall Park and Melissa Fumero, and behind the scenes there was some series comedy pedigree leading the sitcom.

However, the comedy series was met with an overwhelmingly negative reaction by critics and audiences alike, with the Rotten Tomatoes score for each being 22% and 45% respectively. Critics who reviewed the series complained that the TV series committed the biggest comedy sin possible: it just wasn’t funny.

Now, the series has been put out of its misery and has been canned by Netflix. That means that the streaming service has been responsible for the death of Blockbuster twice now.

However, Blockbuster isn’t alone in coming to an untimely (or, timely if you weren’t a fan) end. The streaming service is famously ruthless, and even series that have been popular with audiences like Fate: The Winx Saga and the recent The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself have had their journeys cut short.

Still, we suspect that even the fans of Blockbuster won't find it too difficult to get over this decision.