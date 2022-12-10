Blockbuster season 2 release date speculation, plot, cast, and more

What do we know about the Blockbuster season 2 release date, and will the comedy series get renewed by Netflix? Blockbuster released back in November 2022 onto the streaming service Netflix. The comedy drama series explored the lives of the employees of the last Blockbuster store. The series has some serious comedy pedigree behind it, and has a cast which includes Randall Park and Melissa Fumero.

However, the future of the TV series is still very much up in the air, and Netflix has made no official statement on what’s in store for Blockbuster going forward. Nevertheless, we’re here to talk you through what might happen, and what the Blockbuster season 2 release date could be. Or, will Netflix run Blockbuster out of business for the second time, and cancel the series? Let’s take a look.

Blockbuster season 2 release date speculation

Netflix has not given Blockbuster season 2 the go-ahead, so there is no Blockbuster season 2 release date as things stand. If the series is greenlit, and a schedule for production is drawn up, then we will have a much better idea at any potential Blockbuster release date. For example, if the series gets the greenlight at some point in 2023, Blockbuster season 2 could have a 2024 or early 2025 release date.

However, the chances of Blockbuster being renewed for a second season aren’t particularly high. The series didn’t smash the viewing ratings, and it was negatively reviewed by critics and audiences alike. So, demand for a Blockbuster season 2 will be limited, which is unfortunate news for audiences who were fans of the series.

Blockbuster season 2 cast speculation

If Blockbuster season 2 were to be renewed for a second season, the Blockbuster season 2 cast would see a lot of returning faces. In fact, it’s likely that the entirety of the main cast would return to reprise their roles.

This would mean that a Blockbuster season 2 cast would likely include Randall Park and Melissa Fumero who starred as the two main characters in the series. The supporting cast, Olga Merediz, Tyler Alvarez, and Madaline Arthur would also be well-placed to return, in addition to guest stars.

Who would be in the Blockbuster season 2 cast?

Randall Park as Timmy

Melissa Fumero as Eliza Walker

Olga Merediz as Connie

Tyler Alvarez as Carlos

Madeleine Arthur as Hannah

J. B. Smoove as Percy Scott

Kamaia Fairburn as Kayla Scott

Leonard Robinson as Aaron Walker

Keegan Connor Tracy as Rene

Alongside these actors, a Blockbuster season 2 cast would also feature new faces in guest or recurring roles.

Blockbuster season 2 plot speculation

The Blockbuster season 2 plot could go in plenty of different directions, but would largely be more of the same hijinks and fun that defined the first season, along with a continuation of the side plots.

The most obvious storyline that a Blockbuster season 2 plot would be sure to follow-up on would be the romantic tension between Timmy and Eliza. This is especially because, in the season 1 finale, Hannah discovers that Eliza has feelings for Timmy that Timmy never knew about.

So, if anything is going to propel the Blockbuster season 2 plot, it would be that romance and the prospect of the two characters actually getting together. Beyond that, the show would want to continue exploring Carlos’s filmmaking ambitions and Timmy trying to come to terms with the the store’s constant problems and the impact of that on his own life.

To find out more about what’s on Netflix, check out our guide to the best Netflix movies, or the best Netflix series.