Netflix – what is the best Kaleidoscope watch order?

What is the best order to watch Kaleidoscope? Kaleidoscope is the new crime thriller series from Netflix starring Giancarlo Esposito – a man who knows a thing or two about fictional crime – in the leading role as criminal mastermind Leo Pap.

That information about the TV series alone will be enough to secure the interest of plenty of audiences. But, within the heist series there’s a twist. Kaleidoscope’s episodes are designed to be watched in any order. The show is intended to be non-linear, with the audience watching the episodes in an entirely randomly assigned order.

It’s a very novel twist, but naturally, audiences have their questions. Because each person will watch Kaleidoscope in a different order, everyone gets a different viewing experience. So, audiences have been wondering: is there a best Kaleidoscope watch order, and if there is, what is it?

What is the best Kaleidoscope watch order?

Because there are countless variations on the order in which it could be watched (literally thousands, actually), there is no way to tell which Kaleidoscope watch order offers the ‘best’ experience.

The ‘best’ watch order for the drama series would be subjective anyway, and each audience member will have their own preferences. Still, there are some suggestions on how to start and end the series, and we’ve also put together the chronological Kaleidoscope watch order.

Each episode of Kaleidoscope is named after a colour or hue, and audiences have to watch Black first, where the premise is explained, while White is intended to act as the finale. Other than that, it’s entirely up to you how you watch Kaleidoscope.

What is the chronological Kaleidoscope watch order?

How to watch Kaleidoscope chronologically:

Violet: takes place 24 years before the heist

Green: takes place 7 years before the heist

Yellow: takes place 6 weeks before the heist

Orange: takes place 3 weeks before the heist

Blue: takes place 5 days before the heist

White: takes place during the heist

Red: takes place the morning after the heist

Pink: takes place 6 months after the heist

This watch order isn’t necessarily recommended, because the randomness is intrinsic to the idea of Kaleidoscope. However, for audiences who want a more traditional experience, it might offer a lot.

