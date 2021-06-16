Attack on Titan and Cardcaptor Sakura studios working on Netflix anime

Netflix is putting a new spin on Grimm’s Fairy Tales, and collaborating with some anime and manga heavyweights to do it. The production is still in early stages, but the studios behind Cardcaptor Sakura and Attack on Titan have a hand in putting it together.

One studio, CLAMP, the all-female group that created the Cardcaptor Sakura manga, is designing the characters, while WIT Studio, who produced Attack on Titan’s first three seasons, is doing the animation. No other part of the pipeline was discussed, the endpoint being Netflix for worldwide distribution whenever it’s all done. Variety says the series will put a “modern twist” on the canon of the Brothers Grimm, and we got some key art that you can view below.

This was revealed as part of the Annecy International Film Festival, where animation companies around the world come together to make announcements, showcase new work, and hold panels. Netflix has made a number of reveals during this year’s iteration, including updates on The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, and news on the anime adaptation of Mark Millar’s Super Crooks that’s in the works.

CLAMP x WIT STUDIO

Launch of the “Grimm” project Character design by CLAMP & screenplay by Michiko Yokote Anime series based on Grimms’ fairy tales! pic.twitter.com/4PkZnUzz0M — AniTV (@AniTVco) June 15, 2021

Given that Grimm’s Fairy Tales contain literally hundreds of stories, we could speculate all day about the possibilities. What would be nice, however, is a step away from Snow White, or Cinderella, or Rapunzel. Maybe Fitcher’s Bird or The Juniper Tree this time? Creepy and disturbing, yes, but also new and exciting!

We'll keep you posted on when you can expect more from this.