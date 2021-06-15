The Witcher anime signs on Legend of Korra alumni as director

After months of radio silence, fans finally get some updates on the upcoming Netflix anime The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. According to CBR, the film’s producers have ‘tossed a coin’ by revealing that Kwang Il Han, animation director on multiple episodes of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra, is now on board to direct.

Although the anime was first announced back in January, Netflix has been relatively secretive with The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf’s development. No casting, plot teasers or significant news has been explicitly disclosed, and fantasy lovers have been left out in the cold until now.

However, it seems all our prayers for updates have been answered, as co-executive producer Lauren S. Hissrich, scriptwriter Beau DeMayo, and Han spilt all the beans in a pre-recorded Studio Focus panel for the Annecy Film Festival. During the panel, the team confirmed that the series is being made by the same Korean-based studio behind other hit animated shows like Avatar: The Last Airbender, and even gifted all of us Witcher fanatics with a few plot hints for the upcoming film.

The announcement of Han as The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf’s director isn’t that shocking, considering his past involvement with the studio. What is surprising was the number of subtle story hints that were shared by the team. Although no in-depth information was given, it was confirmed that Geralt’s mentor Vesemir will be explored and focused on in the animation.

During the panel, Hissrich explained where this story decision came from, saying: “There are things I wanted to know about, what it takes to become a Witcher, how Geralt became a Witcher, where his journey started and who was important to him.”

Netflix released some further plot details via its website, the now-deleted description read: “Long before mentoring Geralt, Vesemir begins his own journey as a Witcher after the mysterious Deglan claims him through the Law of Surprise.”

It seems Geralt will be taking a step back in this upcoming adventure, letting his father figure take the spotlight and thrive in full-blown animated glory.

