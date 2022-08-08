Does Netflix have ads? Netflix has come a long way in the last few decades. It used to post you the DVDs you wanted to watch, and now it’s arguably the world’s premiere streaming service. At last count, Netflix has more than 220 million subscribers across the world and helps produce some of the best movies and TV series in the world.

Yet all is not well in the world of streaming. Increased competition from the likes of Disney Plus, Prime Video, Paramount Plus, and HBO Max have forced Netflix to adapt to a shifting market. This increasingly competitive marketplace, combined with economic turmoil the world over, has forced Netflix to change its plans.

Specifically, there’s been a lot of talk recently that Netflix plans on bringing in an advert-supported subscription tier. But are the rumours true? Does Netflix have ads? Well, here’s everything you need to know about the changes Netflix plans on making to its service over the coming year.

Does Netflix have ads?

As of August 2022, Netflix does not have ads, but that is set to change. Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos has said that an ad-supported Netflix subscription tier is on the way and will likely launch in early 2023.

In a letter to shareholders, Netflix wrote that they didn’t know where it would launch the ad-supported tier but added it’ll “likely start in a handful of markets where advertising spend is significant.”

How can I get rid of Netflix ads?

If you don’t want to watch ads, you will have to spend more money for the ad-free tier. Unfortunately, as of August 2022, we don’t know the price plan for ad-free Netflix.

We do, however, know that the ad-supported tier will not include the full library of content currently available on the streaming service.

Why is Netflix bringing in ads?

Netflix is bringing in ads after a financially turbulent 2022. In the first quarter of 2022, it lost around 200,000 subscribers, and its stock price fell by 35 percent.

The streaming service has blamed password sharing for the drop in subscribers and is cracking down on those who share their accounts.

