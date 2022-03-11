National Treasure Disney Plus series first look shows hunters in jail

The spin-off series coming soon to Disney Plus, based on the popular adventure movie National Treasure, has been filming for a month now. And we’ve just been given our first look at the show, which features four main cast-members and provides some clues as to their characters and the potential plot.

The image shows main character Jess (Lisette Alexis), alongside her friends Ethan (Jordan Rodrigues), Tasha (Zuri Reed) and Oren (Antonio Cipriano). All four are in bright orange prison jumpsuits, sitting on a bed in a jail cell. Behind them on the wall, hundreds of scratch marks indicate that they’ve been there for a long time. The door to the jail cell is open and Oren is on his phone, so it’s unclear exactly what the situation is.

Jess is holding up a golden medallion, which is probably the key to the mystery of her family history and recovering the lost treasure, alongside her friends and fellow hunters. Jess is a DREAMer who is said to be brilliant, resourceful, always on the hunt for a good mystery and has a talent for solving puzzles.

Catherine Zeta-Jones has been cast as what sounds like the villain of the piece. She plays Billie – a billionaire, black-market antiquities expert, and treasure hunter who lives by her own code.

The two National Treasure movies, starring Nicolas Cage, grossed a combined $800 million at the box office. It’s not yet clear if or how the series will tie into the movies. A third film has been mooted for some time, but it’s likely that the show will now take its place.

You can see the first-look image below:

