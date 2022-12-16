New Naruto anime series coming next year

The real dream team of Naruto – Sasuke Uchiha and Sakura Haruno – are getting an anime version of their spin-off manga series – Sasuke’s Story. The first two episodes will be out in January, via ComicBook.com. Many consider them among the best Naruto characters, so their fans will be pleased.

Sasuke’s Story is an adventure story that sees Uchiha and Sakura setting forth to save Naruto’s life as a mysterious illness has befallen the Seventh Hokage. New chapters are still being released to this day, and recent events include seeing Sasuke lose an eye in the fight against Kara. Therefore, the Uchiha will clearly remain a big part of future battles, acting as both Boruto’s mentor and one of the most powerful ninjas currently residing in the Hidden Leaf Village.

The new anime episodes will begin on January 22, with the first titled Sasuke Retsuden – Secret Basement and it will continue on January 29 with Sasuke Retsuden – Sky Descending to Earth. We presume these will be available on Funimation, as that’s where you can stream the rest of Naruto.

The synopsis of Naruto: Sasuke’s Story – The Uchiha and The Heavenly Stardust is; “Uchiha Sasuke heads for an astronomical observatory, far from the Land of Fire.”

“There, he syncs up with Sakura, and together they dive into an undercover investigation in search of traces of the Sage of Six Paths! They discover a plan that goes beyond life and death, and a battle that will test this husband-and-wife team till death do they part.”

While you wait for the new episodes, find out how the Akatsuki members are ranked by strength, and also discover which Naruto filler episodes you can skip.