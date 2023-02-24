Naruto creator thinks this anime character deserves a spin-off

The creator of anime series Naruto has someone in mind for a spin-off. Masashi Kishimoto, creator of the Naruto manga, recently told Anime News Network which anime character he reckons should do an animated series.

When asked about possibly changing perspective on the overall story, the mangaka suggested that Jiraiya would be a fascinating protagonist for a spin-off. “[Jiraiya] is not so much arrogant, but overconfident, blusterous, and very, very skilled,” Masashi says. “But there was a time when he was still young, when he didn’t really know much and he was kind of dumb too. So it’d be interesting to show that contrast.”

In the thriller series, Jiraiya is a teacher of cartoon character Naruto Uzumaki, who was his final student. As an older practitioner, he has a wealth of experience that would make for a good show.

“Jiraiya grew up in a time when the jutsu that we know now in the current Naruto worldview had not been refined, or even developed in some cases,” he adds. “So I think it would be fun to show that gap.”

This is all off the top of Masashi’s head, so there are no plans for a Naruto spin-off yet, but the idea is certainly fascinating. Right now, there’s still Boruto to finish, the sequel show to Naruto following his son.

If you'd like to catch up on Naruto, you can stream the whole thing on YouTube for free at the minute.