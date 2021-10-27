Boruto fans are calling the Naruto sequel “the best anime of 2021”

Boruto has had a rough ride when it comes to popularity but it seems the anime series is finally hitting its stride. A sequel to the wildly popular shounen series Naruto, Boruto picks up the action several years after the events of the Fourth Great Ninja War.

Naruto is now the leader of the Hidden leaf Village and all our old favourite ninja have grown up and become parents. The story follows the new generation of Konoha shinobi led by Naruto’s son Boruto as they go on adventures, battle villains, and learn ninjutsu. To say that the Boruto series has lived in the shadow of its predecessor would be an understatement.

From the moment the TV series started airing fans have complained about the show. They’ve moaned about everything from the character designs and power sets, the alleged ludicrous amount of filler, and the bizarre decision to make aliens the main villains in a series supposedly about ninja. You name it someone has been apoplectic with rage online about these cartoon ninjas.

However, in recent months the complaints have died down as the series adapted some of the more shocking moments from the manga. It’s gotten to the point where some fans have even called Boruto the “best anime of 2021”.

WTFF!!!! 😭 ONE OF THE BEST BORUTO EPISODE🔥🔥🔥 10/10

BORUTO BEST ANIME OF 2021🔥 THAT RASENGAN FROM NARUTO STANDING IN THE WATER WAS SOO CLEAN😩 THE WHOLE FIGHT WAS GREAT AF ESPECIALLY THE WATER PART

THE ART, ANIMATION🔥 AND KAWAKI'S EXTENDED ANIME ORIGINAL BACKSTORY 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/hjWmaNkAX6 — BORUKE  (@KAWATO_LR) September 26, 2021

The boruto anime has truly showcased to all of there fans what they can deliver and 2021 has determined that boruto is one of the best ones if not the best new gen anime in my opinion Shoutout to @studiopierrot for all the hard work they have been doing there love it 😍💜 pic.twitter.com/zMMUzpXaFp — Jay 🥺🧸💭 (@Anime_dieheart) September 26, 2021

The best Anime of 2021 is clearly Boruto. We’ve been eating really good for the past few months. pic.twitter.com/s9UeGcZwkz — Sasuke (@uchihhagoat) September 26, 2021

Boruto is the best anime of 2021 haters can stay mad #BORUTO #NARUTO pic.twitter.com/Ju2DDkv6nT — 🥇Storm🏅 (@SlasheerrKing) September 26, 2021

The four things that seem to have turned audiences round on Boruto are Naruto and Sasuke’s battle against the villainous Jigen, Sarada learning to use the iconic Chidori technique, Momoshiki possessing Boruto through the Kama, and Baryon Mode.

We’re shocked to see that Kurama’s death didn’t make the cut but maybe fans are including that with naruto using Baryon Mode? Only time will tell if Boruto can keep up its winning streak, the show is set to show us another round of Chunin exams in its next arc while the manga is digging into the mystery of the Ōtsutsuki Clan, the animated series’s strange alien bad guys.

If you love anime be sure to check out our list of the best anime movies.