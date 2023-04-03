Ridley Scott’s new movie with Joaquin Phoenix sets release date

85-year-old director Ridley Scott is showing no signs of slowing down, having delivered two very different movies within months of each other in 2021 – The Last Duel and House of Gucci. And now his next project – a Napoleon biopic starring Joaquin Phoenix – has been given a theatrical release date. Apple TV are giving the movie based on a true story a wide Thanksgiving release, showing faith in the film regarding box office returns and awards attention.

Apple Original Films has announced that the epic historical drama Napoleon from acclaimed director Ridley Scott will first be released exclusively in theatres worldwide on Wednesday, November 22, before streaming globally on Apple TV Plus.

Directed by Scott from a screenplay by David Scarpa, Napoleon stars Joaquin Phoenix as the French emperor and military leader. According to Apple, “the film is an original and personal look at Napoleon’s origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine, played by Vanessa Kirby. The film captures Napoleon’s famous battles, relentless ambition and astounding strategic mind as an extraordinary military leader and war visionary.”

Scott is not resting on his laurels after Napoleon either, because he’s already in pre-production on Gladiator 2, which has an expected release date of November 22, 2024 – exactly one year after Napoleon. Gladiator 2 will star Irish actor Paul Mescal as Lucius, the nephew of Joaquin Phoenix’s Commodus in the first movie. Mescal has already won BAFTA and Olivier awards, and has been nominated for an Emmy and an Oscar. He will be joined by Oscar winner Denzel Washington and the recently Oscar-nominated Barry Keoghan.

Gladiator of course won 5 Oscars after it was released in 2000, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Russell Crowe. Joaquin Phoenix is also already busy with his next project, as he is currently filming Joker 2 alongside Lady Gaga, who plays Harley Quinn.

While we wait for more details regarding both Napoleon and Gladiator 2, check out our guide to the best war movies.