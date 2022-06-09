My Policeman first look reveals Harry Styles’ new movie

Amazon has released the first look at a new Harry Styles movie coming out in 2022’s awards season (also known as autumn). It’s called My Policeman, and it also stars The Crown‘s Emma Corrin, as well as Gina McKee, Linus Roache, and Rupert Everett. It will be released in UK cinemas on October 21, and will be on Prime Video internationally from November 4.

My Policeman is directed by Michael Grandage, written by Ron Nyswaner and based on the book by Bethan Roberts. The synopsis reads; “A beautifully crafted story of forbidden love and changing social conventions, My Policeman follows three young people – policeman Tom (Harry Styles), teacher Marion (Emma Corrin), and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson)– as they embark on an emotional journey in 1950s Britain.”

It continues; “Flashing forward to the 1990s, Tom (Linus Roache), Marion (Gina McKee), and Patrick (Rupert Everett) are still reeling with longing and regret, but now they have one last chance to repair the damage of the past. Director Michael Grandage carves a visually transporting, heart-stopping portrait of three people caught up in the shifting tides of history, liberty, and forgiveness.”

After making a good first impression in Christopher Nolan’s war movie Dunkirk in 2017, Styles has been slow to return to movies, other than a cameo in Marvel’s Eternals in 2021. However, he is certainly ramping things up now, with Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling (which is also set in the 1950s) being released on September 23, 2022, quickly followed by My Policeman. Both films are likely to be considered “awards fare” and may be pushed for BAFTAs, Oscars and the like.

You can see another image from My Policeman below;

