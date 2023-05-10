My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 release date, cast, plot, and news

What is the My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 release date? The third movie in the GWU (Greek Wedding Universe), this new rom-com movie is set to whisk us away to sunny Greece for more big-day shenanigans.

This is the third My Big Fat Greek Wedding outing for a few cast members and will introduce some new additions to the comedy movies. So while summer ramps up with the likes of Barbie and Oppenheimer, we also have something a bit more low-key to look forward to in 2023.

So, what’s the My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 release date, and will it make it onto any best rom-com lists?

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 release date

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 will release on September 8, 2023, in the UK and US.

The last movie in the franchise came out in 2016, so it’s been a bit of a wait for those who enjoy the rom-coms. Good news then, since there’s not long to go now with a fall release date for the third instalment.

The new movie wrapped in Athens, Greece (we can’t wait to be whisked away) on August 10, 2022

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 cast

Thankfully, the franchise’s big stars will return in the My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 cast! That list includes John Corbett and Nia Vardalos.

Vardalos is back in the director’s chair for the movie, after writing, starring in, and directing the first one — an incredible achievement all things considered. There’s a lot of Greek talent in this new line-up, too, which is cool to see.

The My Big Fat Greek Wedding cast list:

Nia Vardalos as Fotoula Portokalos

John Corbett as Ian Miller

Elena Kampouris as Paris Miller

Lainie Kazan as Maria Portokalos

Andrea Martin as Thiea Voula

Louis Mandylor as Nick Portakalos

Gia Carides as Nikki Portokalos

Gerry Mendicino as Uncle Taki

Joey Fatone as Cousin Angelo

Stavroula Logothettis as Athena Portokalos

Elias Kacavas as Aristotle

Maria Vacratsis as Thiea Freida

Peter Tharos as Yianni

Chrissy Paraskevopoulos as Jennie

Stephanie Nur as Qamar

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 plot

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 follows the Portokalos family on a trip to Greece for a family reunion, according to the director.

We don’t know every single detail yet, but Varalos has said the latest Greek Wedding will concern a family trip to Greece, which definitely fits with the family comedy tone already established.

Is there a My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 trailer?

There’s no My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 trailer yet, but we suspect it will be arriving very shortly, because the movie comes out in September 2023.

First trailers usually pop up around four months before theatrical release, so we’re pretty much due for a first trailer now. In the meantime, you can revisit a scene from the second movie above.

Where can I watch My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3?

You can watch My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 in cinemas when it releases on September 8, 2023. It’ll be a theatrical exclusive.

After its big-screen run, the movie will eventually be available for digital rental and purchase.

Focus Features is the movie’s distributor, and their movies tend to arrive on Peacock in the US to stream sometime after their theatrical runs, so we’ll have to keep an eye out for streaming service announcements.

That’s all we know about My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 for the time being, but we’ve got our sunnies and factor 50 on and will keep a lookout for any more information.

