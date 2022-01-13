Will Arnett to lead Netflix comedy series Murderville

An American version of BBC Three’s BAFTA award-winning comedy murder mystery show Murder in Successville is coming to Netflix, led by Will Arnett. It features celebrity guests, who do not receive a script, having to improvise their way through solving a crime, in what sounds like a similar scenario to a Murder Mystery dinner party. Combining comedy and murder has become popular lately, with the success of Only Murders in the Building.

Arnett – who is probably best known for Arrested Development – plays the lead detective on a case and the celebrity cameo (a different one on each episode) plays his homicide trainee. Together they interview suspects while trying to solve a murder. The guest stars include Hollywood star Sharon Stone, comedian and talk show host Conan O’Brien, Eternals‘ Kumail Nanjiani, Community’s Ken Jeong and a little bit Alexis herself, Schitt’s Creek’s Annie Murphy.

Each one fronts their own episode, starring opposite Arnett, who plays senior detective Terry Seattle, homicide division, in the series. Without a script in hand, the celebrity guest stars are entirely in the dark with regard to what will happen next; and while they’ll improvise their way through the case with Arnett, it’s up to them alone to name the killer at the episode’s conclusion.

The six episodes of Murderville, as the Will Arnett version is called, will be coming to Netflix on February 3. The British show, Murder in Successville, had actors playing celebrities such as Gordon Ramsay, Hilary Clinton, Lady Gaga and Harry Styles. It had a similar format where they’d be paired with Detective Inspector Sleet (Tom Davis) and would have to investigate a murder.

As well as the celebrity cameos, there are also series-regular actors who will join Arnett in every episode including Haneefah Wood (as Chief Rhonda Jenkins-Seattle), Lilan Bowden (medical examiner Amber Kang) and Philip Smithey (detective Darren “Daz” Phillips).

