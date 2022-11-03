New Godzilla movie coming next year from Toho

If you love monster movies, you’re going to be very happy to hear that there’s a new Godzilla film on the way from Toho, the studio that brought you the epic Shin Godzilla in 2016.

Toho has been around since 1932 and is the premier production company bringing Godzilla movies to life since the very first iteration of the mythical beast in 1954. There has always been (and probably always will be) an incredible demand for disaster movies starring big lizards, and we’re happy to see the franchise thriving.

In a tweet from the official Godzilla Toho account, a simple logo and release date was teased for 2023.

The tweet features an image of Godzilla’s tail and the date “2023.11.3” which suggests a release date of November 3, 2023.

This project will be separate from all the other Godzilla entertinament coming our way in the future. There’s a Godzilla vs Kong sequel and a TV series coming to Apple TV Plus, as well as an animated series arriving on Netflix about King Kong’s origins too, so there’s more than enough of the best big boys to keep us busy for years.

If you like these kind of films, you’ll love our list of the best vampire movies and the best zombie movies.