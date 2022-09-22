John Carpenter is teasing something Godzilla related, maybe?

Horror maestro and composer John Carpenter has posted a little tease on his Twitter account which mysteriously hints at an upcoming project involving Shout Factory, Scream Factory, TokuShoutSu, and…Godzilla?

The last horror movie that John Carpenter directed was The Ward in 2010. He has been involved in David Gordon Green’s new Halloween trilogy as a composer, and also composed the score to Firestarter (2022) – based on Stephen King’s novel – with his son Cody. It is unclear what Carpenter is teasing in this little video, which sees him enter a cinema and start watching a movie. The thuds of Godzilla’s feet can be heard right at the end of the teaser.

There is an upcoming Godzilla Apple TV series and an upcoming Godzilla vs Kong movie, being shot by Adam Wingard at the moment (or starting soon). It seems unlikely that Carpenter is referring to either of these, given the accounts he has tagged in the teaser tweet. There’s a chance that it’s related to the Shin Japan Heroes Universe, which includes Godzilla, Ultraman and Kamen Rider. Tagging TokuShoutSu in the tweet seems to make this the most likely option.

Any kind of crossover between one of horror’s most highly-regarded connoisseurs and the world of Japanese kaiju will sure to have fans of both buzzing. Shin Godzilla was an international hit in 2016, which has prompted the expansion of the Shin universe.

King Kong first came to the big screen in 1933, and Godzilla in 1954, and they have become the two most popular and enduring monster characters in cinema history. Roland Emmerich directed a Godzilla movie in 1998 and Peter Jackson directed a King Kong movie in 2005. The latest “monsterverse” which started in 2014 has a combined gross of nearly $2 billion, and is showing no signs of stopping.

