How to watch Firestarter 2022 – can I stream Zac Efron’s new movie?

How can you watch Firestarter 2022? There’s a hell of a lot of Stephen King stories out there, and most of them get the big screen treatment at least once. Well, Firestarter is the latest of those stories to be brought to life in the cinematic realm, and this is actually the second time that particular story has been adapted into a horror movie. But, this one has Zac Efron, so it must be good!

Firestarter was originally adapted for the silver screen nearly 40 years ago, with the ‘80s movie not exactly getting the most positive reviews. So, why not try again? The premise of the story is centred around a little girl called Charlie McGee (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), who is the subject of a government experiment, and can now set things on fire with her mind. Think Matilda, but with flames.

Can the sci-fi movie, which also stars Zac Efron, break the curse of its 1984 counterpart and actually be a good movie? We’ll let you be the judge of that, but first, you’ll need to know how to watch Firestarter 2022, and we can help you with that.

How to watch Firestarter 2022

Firestarter, rather aptly, is being released in cinemas on Friday May 13, 2022. Unlucky for some, but that’s good news for audiences in the US and the UK who want to catch the new Zac Efron movie on the big screen.

If the cinema isn’t for you, however, you can also watch Firestarter on the streaming service Peacock if you have a subscription to the platform. The movie is being released on the same day online.

Can I stream Firestarter 2022?

Audiences in the UK can also get on the Peacock hype train, accessing the platform’s library of content through NOW or Sky. Unfortunately though, there is no confirmation at this stage that Firestarter will arrive on the same day online in the UK.