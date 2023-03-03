Mission Impossible 8 is taking inspiration from Top Gun 2, it seems

Dead Reckoning Part One and Part Two has been filming all over the world for literally years – since before the pandemic even started. The epic two-part finale to the long-running Mission Impossible movie series will see Tom Cruise pushing himself further than ever before, with the craziest stunts yet.

It seems as though Mission Impossible 8, which is currently filming, has taken some inspiration from Top Gun 2 because the current filming location is an aircraft carrier in Italy. Christopher McQuarrie, Cruise, and the rest of the filmmaking crew are currently shooting flight scenes for the action movie on a US aircraft carrier in the Adriatic Sea, which Cruise reached by helicopter from the Italian port city of Bari.

The aircraft carrier “is probably the USS George H.W. Bush, but we are not sure,” said the head of the Apulia Film Commission, Antonio Parente (in Variety). He added that the US naval vessel was near the Italian coast when Cruise boarded it, but it is now “somewhere between Italy and Croatia.” The film commission chief also noted that Cruise is expected to complete the shoot and depart from Bari, leaving Italy by the end of this week.

“We are proud that [the] Apulia [region] has been chosen as the operational base for this rather complex shoot,” Parente said. Cruise previously shot portions of Mission Impossible 7 in Italy, in both Venice and Rome. Most locations for Mission Impossible 8 have been kept under wraps.

Mission Impossible 7 is set for release on July 14, 2023, with Mission Impossible 8 following in 2024. The pressure is on for Cruise to top the death-defying stunts we’ve seen previously in the series, which has been running since 1996. While we wait for Cruise to shoot us through the cinema roof once more, check out our guide to the best spy movies.