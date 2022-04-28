Mission: Impossible 7 official title revealed by Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise has reportedly beamed into CinemaCon on top of an antique bi-plane in mid-air (as one does) to announce the official title of Mission: Impossible 7. It has been known for some time that Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie want the seventh and eight entries in the franchise to form a two-part finale. Therefore, the title is Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

Cruise is determined for action movie fans to get the full theatrical experience for both Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible 7. This had led to substantial delays for both movies, and Cruise has famously been super-strict about Covid protocols being followed on his sets. It is expected that a teaser for Dead Reckoning Part One will be shown before Top Gun: Maverick when it’s released this May, even though it isn’t due for release until 2023.

After a short break after filming number seven, McQuarrie, Cruise and the rest of the cast and crew have gone straight into filming number eight. New cast-members include Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Rob Delaney, Mark Gatiss, and Cary Elwes.

Both Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby are returning for Mission: Impossible 7, as well as stalwarts Ving Rhames and Simon Pegg. When Dead Reckoning Part One wrapped, McQuarrie released a statement saying; “To our indomitable, unstoppable, unrelenting cast and crew – even under the best of circumstances, it should have been impossible. Even having seen it, we can’t believe what you’ve achieved.”

McQuarrie and Cruise will likely further delay the release of Mission: Impossible 7 until they can guarantee that it will recoup its gargantuan budget. Distributors are hoping that Summer 2022 will see the return of popular theatrical blockbusters, but it remains to be seen if this can continue, depending on more outbreaks of new strains of Covid-19.

If you’re feeling the need for speed in the run up to the next installments of Top Gun and Mission: Impossible, check out our guide to the best action movies.