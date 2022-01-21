Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 delayed to 2023 and 2024

Tom Cruise continues to be cursed when it comes to movie release dates, with the Top Gun sequel Maverick already much-delayed, as he faces a seemingly impossible mission to get a project into theatres. Originally scheduled for July 2020, Mission Impossible 7 has been pushed back once again – to July 2023.

This inevitably means that Mission Impossible 8 has also been pushed – to June 2024. Cruise’s startlingly stupendous stunts for Mission Impossible 7 have already been making headlines during filming. His other high-profile project – Top Gun: Maverick – is currently expected at the end of May 2022 and Cruise will very much be hoping that this date does not change again.

“After thoughtful consideration, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have decided to postpone the release dates for Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 in response to delays due to the ongoing pandemic. The new release dates will be July 14, 2023, and June 28, 2024, respectively. We look forward to providing moviegoers with an unparalleled theatrical experience,” Paramount and Skydance said in a statement.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout director Christopher McQuarrie has returned to direct the seventh and eighth installments of the franchise. The large ensemble cast includes Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Angela Bassett, Cary Elwes, and Rob Delaney.

Stunts for the seventh installment in the high-octane action movie franchise include Cruise motorcycling off a cliff and then having to pull a parachute cord, a fight on top of a moving train, a Rome car chase and jumping from boat to boat on the Venice canals. And of course, Cruise is famous for performing these feats himself.

While we wait yet more months for our next dose of adrenaline, check out our guide to the best action movies.