Minx season 2 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more news

What is the Minx season 2 release date? After surviving an unceremonious culling by Warner Bros, Minx should continue to be a fascinating period piece on feminism, pornography, and print journalism.

Created by Ellen Rapoport, Minx focuses on Joyce, a journalist who tries to make an erotic publication that targets women as well as men. She does this by striking a deal with a publishing firm that doesn’t have the greatest reputation, and that friction is just one facet of why it’s one of the best comedy series currently on.

The TV series made headlines of its own thanks to the rumblings at HBO Max. So, when is the Minx season 2 release date, then? What else should you know about the drama series? Well, read on to find out.

Minx season 2 release date speculation

As of April 2023, we don’t know the Minx season 2 release date. Thankfully, the show was picked up for another season in January 2023, following cancellation by Warner Bros and HBO Max.

Minx season 2 completed filming around the time it was cancelled, so we shouldn’t be waiting long for the premiere. Stay tuned.

Who’s in the Minx season 2 cast?

The Minx season 2 cast will be led by Ophelia Lovibond, reprising her role as Joyce Prigger. Jake Johnson, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, and more will round out the acting talent.

The main Minx season 2 cast is:

Ophelia Lovibond as Joyce Prigger

Jake Johnson as Doug Renetti

Jessica Lowe as Bambi

Michael Angarano as Glenn

Lennon Parham as Shelly

Oscar Montoya as Richie

Idara Victor as Tina

What will happen in the Minx season 2 plot?

The Minx season 2 plot will centre on Joyce fully taking the reigns on the eponymous magazine. Doug gave her creative control as a way of stopping her from going freelance, and they’ll still operate in partnership since he’s her publisher.

But now that she has Minx all to herself, Joyce can create the feminist publication of her dreams. All that pressure is sure to cause conflict, and subplots involving all the MEN protestors and what have you.

The rivalry with Betsy will surely boil over after Wendy’s takedown, Shelly returns to Bambi, and Tina’s got some big choices to make. In other words, Minx season 2’s got plenty to cover.

Minx season 2 trailer speculation

Sadly, there’s no Minx season 2 trailer yet. Since all the episodes are in the can, we expect something relatively soon.

Why not have a look at the trailer for the first season to remind yourself of what went down?

Where can you watch Minx season 2?

Minx season 2 will be on Starz. The hop from HBO Max happened because the show was unceremoniously cancelled mid-filming of the second season.

Starz came in to save the day, and that’s where new episodes will live from now on.

How many episodes are in Minx season 2?

We expect Minx season 2 to have ten episodes, just like the first. Since the season was most of the way done when Starz stepped in, it stands to reason it’ll be business as usual otherwise.

That's all we know on Minx season 2.