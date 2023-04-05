The Minecraft movie is really happening and now has a release date

Warner Bros has announced some new release dates, as well as some release date changes for several major upcoming movies, via Deadline. Aquaman 2 has had its release date changed yet again, but this time its actually moving earlier – to December 20, 2023. And the Minecraft movie that we weren’t sure was ever happening has been given a release date – of April 4, 2025.

Further updates include The Color Purple musical movie being moved to December 25, 2023 – swapping places with Aquaman 2. The adaptation of the Broadway musical version of Alice Walker’s novel will star Halle Bailey, Taraji P. Henson, Colman Domingo, Danielle Brooks, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Corey Hawkins. It’s directed by Blitz Bazawule, who worked on Beyonce’s Black is King (2020).

Another film to be given a release date is The Wise Guys from Barry Levinson, which will open on February 2, 2024. It stars Robert De Niro, Debra Messing and Kathrine Narducci. The Minecraft animated movie will be directed by Jared Hess, who is best known for directing comedy movie Napoleon Dynamite. Aquaman star Jason Momoa is attached to the Minecraft movie.

The synopsis for the upcoming video game movie on IMDb is as follows, “The malevolent Ender Dragon sets out on a path of destruction, prompting a young girl and her group of unlikely adventurers to set out to save the Overworld.” We don’t know for sure if this synopsis is official, however.

Warner Bros has been through some big changes in recent months, with the future of the DCU, HBO Max, and more being called into question. It will obviously make them feel better to have these release dates set, giving everyone an idea of what’s coming in the next two years.

