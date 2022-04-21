Mindhunter season 3 plans shared by director

Long-time enthusiasts of crime TV series know that the status of Mindhunter season 3 has been up in the air for quite some time. Due to producer David Fincher putting the Netflix series on hold, viewers have been waiting for updates since 2019. Now finally, director Andrew Dominik has revealed what the plans are for Mindhunter season 3 – if it ever gets made, that is.

Based on the 1995 true crime book Mindhunter: Insider the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit, Netflix’s Mindhunter follows the founding of the Behavioral Science Unit in the FBI during the late 1970s. Starring the likes of Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany as the leading special agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench, the Emmy nominated series shows the beginning of criminal profiling.

Although there has been no formal confirmation about the show returning for a third season, in an interview with Collider, Dominik did share how there is already a plan for the story if it ever does get revisited. “What they were going to do with season 3 was they were going to go [to] Hollywood,” Dominik said.

“So one of them was going to be hooking up with Jonathan Demme and the other one was going to be hooking up with Michael Mann,” The director continued. “And it was all going to be about profiling making it into the sort of zeitgeist, the public consciousness. That was the season everyone was really waiting for to do, With when they sort of get out of the basement and start.”

Speaking with Variety in 2020, Fincher opened up about Mindhunter saying: “At some point, I’d love to revisit it. The hope was to get all the way up to the late 90s, early 2000s, hopefully, get all the way up to people knocking on the door at Dennis Rader’s house.”

So not all hope for Mindhunter season 3 is lost. We may still see the special agents head to sunny California. However, considering Fincher currently has his hands full with a number of projects , including the upcoming Netflix movie The Killer, the continuation of Mindhunter may be in limbo for quite some time. Stay tuned for updates.