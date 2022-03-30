David Fincher’s Netflix movie The Killer has wrapped filming

Best known for the hit thriller movies Fight Club, Gone Girl, and Seven, acclaimed filmmaker David Fincher has officially wrapped filming on his latest project. A crew member took to social media to reveal that production has now ended on Fincher’s upcoming Netflix movie The Killer.

Based on the French graphic novel Le Tueur and the Cédric Anger movie of the same name, The Killer has been 15 years in the making. Initially, Fincher’s film was set to be done through Paramount back in 2007. However, it was stuck in production limbo until 2020, when the director signed a deal with Netflix, with the movie set to be the first feature project from his partnership with the streaming service. So, needless to say, it is a welcome update for long time fans to hear that The Killer is finally moving into the post-production phase.

Not much is known about the upcoming film, or how Fincher will adapt his source material just yet, however judging from the initial premise of the graphic novels written by Alexis Nolent, and illustrated by Luc Jacamon, the central story of the upcoming movie will follow the life of an unnamed assassin who slowly loses his sanity.

Michael Fassbender (Prometheus) is signed to portray the leading star in The Killers. While Andrew Kevin Walker, who has -previously worked with Fincher on Seven, is also on board to collaborate with the filmmaker once more.

Erik Messerschmidt, the award-winning cinematographer behind the drama movie Mank, is also reuniting with Fincher for this Netflix movie. So, with the filmmaker rounding up the very best of the best for his crew and cast, it is safe to say that we may just have another Fincher masterpiece on our hands.

No release date for The Killer has been announced just yet. However, considering how filming has now wrapped, it is possible that we may see the film out as early as late 2022 – just in time for award season. We will keep you posted on any updates.