Netflix launches Mike Flanagan’s Flanaverse

October’s now in full swing, which means that it’s officially spooky season. To celebrate, the streaming service Netflix has launched its own ‘Flanaverse’, dedicated to horror movie director Mike Flanagan.

Flanagan is one of the most recognisable, and influential names in modern horror. The director has worked on both horror series and horror movies, and was even tasked with directing the sequel to Stanley Kubrik’s The Shining – widely regarded as one of the best movies ever made.

Some of the highlights in Flanagan’s back catalogue include the movies: Oculus, Gerald’s Game, Doctor Sleep, and TV series: The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass. Now, Netflix has created its own Mike Flanagan ‘Flanaverse’.

The ‘Flanaverse’ was announced in a post by the Netflix social media account on Twitter. The post said “Welcome to the Flanaverse: a collection of your favorite stories from [Mike Flanagan], all on Netflix”. The post also linked to a Netflix page titled ‘Flanaverse’, which has seven of the Flanagan’s movies and TV series on it.

The projects that Netflix has on its Flanaverse are: Doctor Sleep, Hush, Gerald’s Game, Before I Wake, The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass. These certainly are some the director’s best work, and the Flanaverse gives horror fans plenty to work through.

The space will soon have more additions on it, as Mike Flanagan’s new series The Midnight Club will be making its debut on Netflix on October 7. In 2023, the series will then be joined by yet another new horror series from the director, titled The Fall of the House of Usher, which is based on the short story by Edgar Allan Poe.

So, whether your Mike Flanagan’s biggest fan or just a fan of the horror genre more broadly, the Flanaverse might soon become an essential requirement.

