Michael B Jordan just copied Ryan Reynolds’ best decision

While we’re all sat around waiting for the Creed 3 release date to come around, the sports movie‘s star Michael B Jordan is busy taking on more work. This time, he’s bought a stake in a football club, which we think is pretty cool.

We’ve already seen how much fun it can be – for those outside the board room, at least – when Hollywood superstars invest in football clubs. Superhero movie star Ryan Reynolds and his comedy series pal Rob McElhenney joined forces to buy Wrexham AFC during the pandemic, and the resulting TV series about their journey is incredible.

Now, according to the BBC, Michael B Jordan is following suit after a consortium including the Rocky star just became the owners of English Premier League side AFC Bournemouth.

American businessman Bill Foley, who also owns the NHL ice hockey franchise the Vegas Golden Knights, will assume the position of chairman for AFC Bournemouth. While Foley’s group will take a majority share in the club, Michael B Jordan leads a minority ownership group in his first step into the sporting world in real-life.

Jordan, known for his role as the Marvel villain Killmonger in the first Black Panther movie, is well-versed in the sporting arena when it comes to the movies. He will not only be taking on the lead role for his Creed threequel early next year, but has also made his directorial debut on the project.

With Michael B Jordan’s acquisition of Bournemouth, we finally know what the B stands for (credit to Rhys Bowen Jones for that joke). Here’s hoping we get a Welcome to Bournemouth series in the same vein as the brilliant Welcome to Wrexham.

For more football content, check out our guide to the Welcome to Wrexham season 2 release date or find out why we think Welcome to Wrexham captures the magic of football so effectively. Or, you could also see why it’s so hard to make a good football movie.