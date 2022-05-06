House of Gucci’s Jack Huston joins Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches

Popular horror and fantasy author Anne Rice sadly passed away in December 2021, but in 2020 the rights to her two most popular series – The Vampire Chronicles and The Lives of the Mayfair Witches – were acquired by AMC.

The first season of Interview with the Vampire has wrapped filming and will debut on AMC later this year. Sam Reid plays Lestat and Andre Holland plays Louis. Filming is also underway in New Orleans on Mayfair Witches. Alexandra Daddario is playing main character Dr. Rowan Fielding, a young up-and-coming neurosurgeon who realises she is part of a family of witches. Soon, Dr. Fielding finds herself as an heir of the witches and has to deal with her newly developed powers.

She will also have to face Leshar, a nefarious shape-shifting spirit that has haunted her family for many generations. Jack Huston will be portraying Lasher, described as “a slim, pale, elegant figure with dark eyes and dark hair and a hypnotically seductive power over any of the Mayfairs reckless enough to entertain him.”

Jack Huston is from the same movie industry dynasty as legendary director John Huston, Anjelica Huston (The Witches), and Danny Huston (30 Days of Night, Succession, Yellowstone). Jack Huston is best known for playing Richard Harrow in Boardwalk Empire. He also appeared in the Fargo TV series, American Hustle, The Irishman, and House of Gucci.

Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford are writing and producing Mayfair Witches. Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) is overseeing the development of Rice’s works into TV shows for AMC. It sounds as though Mayfair Witches will fill the gap left by the Discovery of Witches TV show coming to an end after three seasons. Magic can still be found on Netflix in the likes of The Witcher and Shadow and Bone.

While we wait for the two Anne Rice adaptations to come to AMC, check out our guide to the best fantasy movies.