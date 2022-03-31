Zazie Beetz is excited for Deadpool 3 but doesn’t know if she’s in it

Zazie Beetz has said that she’s really excited for Deadpool 3 but admits that she doesn’t know if she’s in it. During an interview with ScreenRant, the actor – who played mutant mercenary Domino in Deadpool 2 – spoke enthusiastically about the upcoming action movie and the character.

“I am so excited,” Beetz enthused. “I am crossing my fingers, hoping that Domino will be a part of this and if not, that’s also all good. But it’s just such a great crew, such a great team. I just love Deadpool. I love Domino so much. If it’s not this, maybe I’ll do my own Domino origins or something like that. I would love to do something in that space and face that fear, honestly. So yeah, I’m excited. But we’ll see what happens.”

Not a lot’s known about Deadpool 3 at the time of writing. The project’s faced delays since the Disney and Fox merger, although we do know the broad plan is to bring the ‘Merc’ With a Mouth’ into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

We know Kevin Feige has also promised that Deadpool will be as violent and foul-mouthed as he was in the Fox-verse. Deadpool 3 will be Marvel Studio’s first R-rated movie and may potentially open the door for more adult MCU movies moving forward.

Ryan Reynolds has also teased that Leslie Uggams may be returning as the regenerating degenerates landlord/carer Blind Al. In a recent Twitter post where Uggams congratulated Reynolds on his new science fiction movie The Adam Project, the star replied, “see you soon”, with three sword emojis.

Thank you, Leslie. See you soon ⚔️⚔️⚔️ https://t.co/1nQ9oeN4Wb — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 27, 2022

Unless this is just how Reynolds has started signing off his Tweets, it seems like an indication to us that Uggams will return for the third Deadpool film.

