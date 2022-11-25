Is Yondu in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special? Marvel and James Gunn have given everyone an early Christmas present this year in the form of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

This new Marvel series shows what The Guardians get up to over the festive season and is basically a fun mash-up of your favourite superhero movies and Christmas movies. Oh, and Kevin Bacon is in it as well because, of course, he is.

Still, Christmas is a time for families, even those who died proudly declaring they were Mary Poppins. So does Star Lord’s surrogate father, Yondu make an appearance in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special?

Is Yondu in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special?

Yes, Yondu is in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, don’t worry, though, they don’t bring him back from the dead. Yondu appears in an animated segment at the beginning of the film (voiced by Michael Rooker) when Kraglin explains how the old leader of the Ravagers hated Christmas because he saw it as a weak human holiday.

According to Kraglin, Yondu made Quill stop celebrating Christmas, and Peter never tried to share his Earth holiday with the Ravagers again.

However, we also see Yondu again at the end of the special during another animated segment where Peter finishes Kraglin’s story.

Quill explains that Yondu did hate Christmas, but after his outburst, the old space pirate found the gifts in the trash. Unwrapping the present Peter got him, he finds a small troll doll. Later that night, when a depressed Quill goes to his quarters, he finds a gift from Yondu, which turns out to be the blasters he’s been using since the first Guardians movie.

The Guardians will return in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. If you want to know more about the future of the MCU and Marvel’s Phase 5, we’ve got guides to all the upcoming MCU movies, including Avengers 5, Thunderbolts, and The Fantastic Four.