Sandra Bullock wants MCU to cast Daniel Radcliffe as Wolverine

Sandra Bullock has spoken up about what she wants to see in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe – and that is Daniel Radcliffe in a new X-Men movie. During a recent interview, the actor revealed that she thinks that her Lost City co-star, Radcliffe, should be cast as the Wolverine, following Hugh Jackman’s long run as the X-Men character.

Best known for his performance in the Harry Potter franchise, Radcliffe has often been the topic of fan casting for the next iteration of the famed mutant Marvel superhero. While speaking to It’s Gone Viral, for Paramount’s new action movie The Lost City, Radcliffe and Bullock were asked about fans casting him as the steely clawed Logan. Radcliffe responded, saying that he regularly hears the calls for him to join the MCU. However, Marvel Studios is yet to reach out to him personally yet.

Upon hearing her co-star’s response, Bullock interjected and gave a call out to Marvel to go ahead and cast Radcliffe already. “Wolverine people, can you please just fucking cast him? Just do it!” She said. “Stop tiptoeing around and having people ask at press junkets. Just ask the man.”

You can watch the full interview below:

“WOLVERINE PEOPLE! JUST F****** CAST HIM!” 😂 Sandra Bullock’s had enough of the Daniel Radcliffe x Wolverine speculation and thinks he should go for it! And we agree with her 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5GwRjNozuL — It's Gone Viral (@itsgoneviraI) April 12, 2022

The character of Wolverine was famously played by actor Hugh Jackman until 2017, after he retired as the character following the thriller movie Logan. Since then, the superhero hasn’t been on the big screen. However, in 2019, Marvel Studios obtained the film rights to X-Men after Disney acquired 21st Century Fox – meaning that we may see a new incarnation of Wolverine pop up in the MCU sometime in Phase 4.

So for all of you Radcliffe hopefuls, fear not; there is still the chance that you and Sandra Bullock will get your Wolverine wishes yet. In the meantime, you can next see Radcliffe in The Lost City, which is set to release in UK theatres on April 15.