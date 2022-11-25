Who voices Cosmo the Spacedog in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special? James Gunn has used The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special to introduce several new concepts and MCU characters, who we’re sure will play a significant role in his next Marvel movie.

One of the more intriguing additions is the telekinetic space dog Cosmo who appears to be good friends with Rocket. While Cosmo’s appearance in the Holiday Special is brief, it’s pretty memorable (I mean, how often do you see a dog moving things with the power of its mind?). Despite never having met this pooch before, you may have recognised something about them. Here’s who voiced Cosmo in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

Who voices Cosmo in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special?

Maria Bakalova voices Cosmo in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Bakalova is probably best known for her role in the comedy movie Borat 2, which saw her nominated for a best-supporting actress Oscar. More recently, she appeared in the horror movie Bodies, Bodies, Bodies.

You’ll be able to see Bakalova in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. If you want to know more about the future of the MCU and Marvel’s Phase 5, check out our guides to Thunderbolts, Captain America 4, and The Marvels.