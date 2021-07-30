Marvel’s What If…? toys tease zombie hunter Spider-Man

A new wave of Hasbro toys for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe animated TV series What If…? has revealed a very interesting Spider-Man variant. The toy, which is called ‘Zombie Hunter Spidey’, seems to be a version of the Wall-Crawler who became his universe’s sorcerer supreme and is wearing what appears to be Doctor Strange’s cloak of levitation.

We’ve known since the show was announced that What If…? would feature zombies, one of the first images Marvel Studio released from the series was of a zombified Captain America. In fact, that ghoulish version of Cap is one of the other figures being released in this toy line. Presumably, both these variants will appear in the same episode or maybe What If…? has multiple episodes dealing with the undead?

The other figures in the line offer other hints about what we can expect from What If…? There’s the version of Black Panther from the recent trailer who’s his universe’s Star-Lord, a Peggy Carter who got the super-soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers, a WW2 Iron Man character called Hydra Stomper, an evil version of Doctor Strange called Doctor Strange Supreme.

What If…? is part of Marvel’s Phase 4 and is an animated series set in the MCU that will explore what would happen if major moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe occurred differently. If we were to speculate, we’d imagine it probably got links to the recent Loki ending, which saw the birth of the Multiverse following the death of Kang.

We’re not quite sure what nexus point would have led to zombies becoming part of the Marvel Universe, but we love zombie movies as much as the next person, so you won’t hear us complaining about their inclusion.

What If…? is set to premiere on Disney Plus on August 11, 2021