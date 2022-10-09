Vin Diesel says Groot is getting his own Marvel Planet X movie

Vin Diesel says that Marvel wants to give Groot his own solo MCU movie, and they want it to be about Planet X. Vin Diesel, who is best known for his work on the Fast and Furious movies, also provides the voice work for Groot in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, as well as other movies in which he appears.

Groot is one of the most recognisable, fun MCU characters in the superhero movie series. The adult version of the character, who is a Flora Colossus from Planet X, was destroyed at the end of the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie before being reborn as baby Groot. The character had his own mini-series of shorts, released onto streaming service Disney Plus, titled I Am Groot which saw the baby tree conduct his own adventures.

Now, in a post to his Instagram page, the Fast and Furious movie star has said that Groot will be leading his own Marvel movie one day. The actor shared an image of the baby Groot sunbathing, accompanied by a caption which said “it was a blast making [I Am Groot], but it’s also a blast watching it with my angels.” Then, the action movie actor stated “No wonder Marvel wants to make the Planet X movie.”

We’re not completely sure how a Planet X movie, focussing on Groot and the rest of his species, would work. However, I Am Groot did prove that Marvel is capable of pulling off cohesive stories without traditional dialogue. Perhaps, it would be a Disney Plus special like Werewolf by Night, rather than a full movie. This is because it’s difficult to see how it would fit into wider plans, especially when the adventure movie series is planned out so meticulously, and so far in advance.

From Vin Diesel’s comments, it’s impossible to tell exactly what any discussions about a Planet X movie have involved, or how far they’ve gotten. It could be that Marvel is keen to make a full Planet X movie with Groot as the star, and is already in the planning stages. Or, it could be that the movie is simply an idea that was floated informally.

It’s also possible that the actor is the one who wants the movie, and that his post is an attempt to build enthusiasm for the project. Whichever it is, expect there to be plenty of questions about a Planet X movie in the future.

If you prefer The Rock to Vin Diesel, then check out our guide to the DCEU timeline.