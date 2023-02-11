Thunderbolts movie gets a disappointing update from Sebastian Stan

The Thunderbolts movie just got its latest update thanks to Sebastian Stan, and it isn’t exactly news that fans will have expected. the Thunderbolts movie release date is currently scheduled for July 2024, and the action movie is set to close out Marvel’s Phase 5 which will begin imminently with Ant-Man 3.

Thunderbolts will be the MCU movie equivalent of the Suicide Squad, as it sees a group of not-quite heroes band together in order to face down a big threat. As it stands, the Thunderbolts movie is set to bring together MCU characters including Bucky Barnes, Yelena Belova, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster, and more. What we don’t know yet is who they’ll be up against, or how that will be connecting to the wider MCU.

Another person who doesn’t know that is Sebastian Stan, who plays Bucky Barnes. Speaking with Collider, Stan confirmed that he hasn’t yet read or received the script for the Thunderbolts movie.

Speaking about it, he said, “As always, it’s always a pleasure going back [to the MCU]. Now it’s an exciting time because this character can kind of go every which way. We sort of opened up the door for him in a lot of ways, but I haven’t read the script… I still have not been sent it. It’s pretty much on par as how it usually goes. I’m really excited about the cast. There’s a lot of great people in there that I’m looking forward to working with.”

The fact that Stan, and presumably the rest of the cast, haven’t yet received the script for the Thunderbolts movie does raise some eyebrows, as it suggests that the script might not yet be complete. And, if the script isn’t finalised yet, that means the start date for production on the action movie could begin to slip. In turn, that could impact the release date.

Of course, that hasn’t been confirmed and as it stands everything in Phase 5 is still on track to come out on their original announced release dates. Let’s just hope that Stan and the rest of the cast get that script sent to them soon.

