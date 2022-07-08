Who dies in Thor: Love and Thunder? Taika Waititi’s new Marvel movie brings back Chris Hemsworth for his most audacious headline feature yet. The action movie is a riotous display for the Odinson, with a few revelations for MCU Phase 4, including some deaths. Warning: spoilers ahead!

Given that Thor’s battle with antagonist Gorr involves the very edge of existence, it’s not surprising that a couple of Thor characters meet their maker. Quite a few are thought to be deceased, but who actually passes on the Valhalla? Well, as is typical of the MCU, not all is as it seems, and less than you might think perish in all the thunder and lightning.

So, we’ve compiled a comprehensive list of exactly who dies in Thor: Love and Thunder, and who stays dead by the time the credits have finished. We’ve also explained how they die too, to make sure you know the playing field for whatever thriller movie the Odinson appears in next. The Gods wait for nobody, so let’s get into it.

Here’s everyone who dies in Thor: Love and Thunder:

Gorr

Jane Foster

Gorr, the God Butcher dies in the Thor: Love and thunder ending, as you’d expect given he’s an MCU villain. That said, he’s not slain how you might expect. There’s no glorious beheading or axe to the abdomen. Instead, he actually completes his plan of asking Eternity for a wish.

Thor pleads with him to think of his daughter, and bring her back rather than killing every god. He relents, and passes away as Eternity becomes his daughter, Love, reborn. Thor promises to take care of Love in his stead.

Jane actually gets Mjolnir because the hammer wanted to protect her from terminal cancer. Not even a mythical Asgardian weapon could save her from the cruel hands of fate. She dies in Thor’s arms in Eternity as they profess their love for each other.

It’s her death that inspires Thor to take in Love, and in the final scene we see them living a homely life together. They still find time to save people, mind, and everyone lives happily ever after.

That’s everyone who dies in Thor: Love and Thunder. For more on Marvel’s Odinson, check out our guide on Thor 5.