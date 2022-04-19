Thor fans think Hercules was edited out of Love and Thunder trailer

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has introduced us to so many great characters over the years, from superhumans to monsters, and plenty of gods, too. With the Thor: Love and Thunder trailer finally dropping recently, we got our first glimpse of Zeus, but MCU fans think that Marvel has edited out another god from the trailer, with Hercules rumoured to appear.

With its release date looming, promotional content for Thor 4 had been severely lacking until the first trailer finally dropped on April 18. The trailer gives us a good sense of the continued journey of self-discovery for its titular hero, a taste of the retro vibes from Taika Waititi, and it even showed us Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor!

But, fans think there could have been more. Very specifically, they think a big character has been edited out of the trailer, with eagle-eyed viewers spotting a large amount of negative space in one shot, that they think will be filled by Hercules. But why would Marvel edit a character out of a trailer, you ask?

Well, it wouldn’t be the first time that Marvel would have pulled a stunt like this. In fact, the superhero studio is renowned for tweaking its promotional content to keep big surprises hidden until the release of a movie.

For Captain America: Civil War, the trailer was adjusted to remove Spider-Man from a shot, due to the fact this was set to be the wallcrawler’s big intro the MCU. Similarly, in a trailer for Avengers: Endgame, Pepper Potts was edited out to maintain the mystery of whether or not she survived the blip.

Looking at the shot in question, there certainly is a whole lot of space there that’s just crying out to be filled by someone, or something. We know Waititi loves his shots to be bursting with life and colour, so it would be surprising for him to leave such a blank canvas in this way.

Twitter user @GodEmperorBoss suspects that either Hercules or Beta Ray Bill could be the character who has been edited out of the shot. Meanwhile, @ObiWanToppin has thrown Loki or Lady Sif into the equation.

Someone was definitely edited out of this shot from the Thor: Love and Thunder trailer Could it be Loki? Hercules? Lady Sif? pic.twitter.com/Papb6JHQNy — ℭ𝔥𝔯𝔦𝔰 🅴 (@ObiWanToppin) April 18, 2022

Personally, we here at The Digital Fix are desperate to see Beta Ray Bill brought to life on the big screen, and Waititi has already teased the character with a stone monument depicting his face in Thor: Ragnarok.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set for release on July 8, 2022. We will just have to wait until then to see what surprises Marvel has up its sleeve for us in this latest instalment of the MCU Phase 4.