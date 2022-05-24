Christian Bale’s Gorr strikes in new Thor Love and Thunder trailer

Marvel Studios has released a new trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, and this one’s all about the villain. Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher takes centre-stage in the footage, and we get to some of the destruction he’ll wrought in the MCU.

Gorr comes in after Korg gives us a brief introduction to the action movie, talking about Thor’s transformation since Avengers: Endgame. Indeed the God of thunder has been putting the work in to shed some pounds, and he almost gets Mjolnir back, before discovering there’s a new Thor in town – Jane Foster. Natalie Portman is back as the Mighty Thor, and she joins Hemsworth in saving the universe.

Gorr himself is pure bad news. As his name implies, he kills Gods, and in the new Thor: Love and Thunder trailer, we see him literally shatter a planet using his weapon. It’s not emphasised, but given the power on display, this seems to be All-Black the Necrosword, a mystical blade imbued with the energy of Knull, a cosmic god. Bale is appropriately menacing in his pure white, grey, and black look.

The trailer ends with Thor and Gorr about to have a stand-off. In the comics, their encounter is a taxing one, and we’ll have to see how well our Odinson does.

Bale isn’t the only one getting a decent showing here either. Russell Crowe’s Zeus can be seen more clearly as well. From the battles both Thors get into, it seems we’ll be spending quite some time in Olympus. We’d expect nothing less from writer and director Taika Waititi.

Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper round out the cast. Thor: Love and Thunder is part of Phase 4, and it’ll be in theatres July 8.