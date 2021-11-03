Thor romances Jane in new Love and Thunder set photos

It looks like we may get to see one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s favourite couples reunited. New set photos from the upcoming action movie Thor: Love and Thunder show Jane and the God of Thunder on what looks like a date, hinting that we may get some juicy flashbacks, and the long-awaited explanation into their relationship and breakup soon.

The thread of behind-the-scenes pics was shared over on Twitter, showing Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman on set holding hands, and looking through shop windows together. Director Taika Waititi can be seen in a few shots guiding the fictional couple through their date scene.

It looks like the science fiction movie is aiming to amplify its romance factor. In two shots specifically, we even see Thor eyeing up what may be some engagement rings and then taking Jane’s hand while slipping something onto her finger. While the snaps are cute, they are also a bit heartbreaking to see, considering how it was revealed the two split in the 2017 film, Thor: Ragnarok.

With this in mind, it seems like these photos point towards the upcoming film having a flashback scene. Considering Thor is sporting shoulder-length hair, It’s possible this occurs around the time of Thor: The Dark World, in some extended flashback, but it could also be them reunited since he grows it out again in Avengers: Endgame.

You can see the behind-the-scenes photos of Thor and Jane below:

Please don’t 😭 I hope they just happen to be standing there and haven’t picked out any fucking wedding rings or started thinking about it….the way Jane looks at the damn jewels. pic.twitter.com/emZQILuH7h — Mighty Foster (@NaberriePower) November 1, 2021

Thor: Love and Thunder marks Portman’s return to the MCU we last saw her in the 2013 fantasy movie Thor: The Dark World. In the new film, it is expected that she will take up the God of thunder’s hammer and transform into Lady Thor, as she battles the new villain named Gorr the God Butcher – played by Christian Bale.

Only time will tell if these romantic flashbacks shown in the set photos will amount to anything new for the couple. But, either way, at least we can look forward to Portman wielding the power of thunder and lightning.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to release on July 8, 2022. If you are curious about future Marvel movies, be sure to check out our guide to Marvel Phase 4.