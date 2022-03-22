Thor: Love and Thunder reshoots reportedly underway

Thor’s next cinematic outing is still on track. However, a certain A-lister is heading back to the MCU set for filming. According to The Ankler, Christian Bale – who is set to play the villain in Thor: Love and Thunder, Gorr the God Butcher, is reportedly undergoing reshoots.

Directed by Taika Waitiri, Thor: Love and Thunder is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming entries to Marvel Phase 4 and will see Chris Hemsworth return as everyone’s favourite Asgardian. Bale will be up as Thor’s next nemesis as the God-hating Gorr, first introduced during Jason Aaron’s 2013 run with the character in the Marvel Comics, Thor: God of Thunder, who vowed to destroy all divine beings.

This isn’t the first set of reshoots that Thor 4 has done so far. Previously the action movie had to get back into the production swing in August 2021. However, despite filming still being technically underway, these reshoots are unlikely to delay Thor: Love and Thunder’s theatrical release, which is due on July 8, 2022. In fact, reshoots for Marvel movies are a needed step in the MCU’s typical production pattern.

Kevin Feige previously stated in 2019 during a panel at the New York Film Academy that “reshoots are key to our films, starting with Iron Man. We always say we’re smart filmmakers at Marvel, but we’re not geniuses, and the best way to give notes on a movie is to watch the movie.”

“So we make the movie and go, ‘Oh yeah, no, that’s not right. That doesn’t work,’ and have a system now that can be quite precise and efficient,” he continued. “Reshoots last sometimes one day, sometimes fifteen days, sometimes more to continue to go in and make the move the best it can be.”

Currently, there is no indication of how long Bale will be doing reshoots. We will keep you posted as soon as we know more. For more superhero fun, here are our guides to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.