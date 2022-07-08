What songs are used in Thor: Love and Thunder? The new Marvel movie from Taika Waititi pairs Chris Hemsworth Thor with a soundtrack almost as beefy as the God of Thunder’s pecs. If you like your action movies with a healthy amount of riffage, Love and Thunder has you covered.

Not that it’s all rock and metal, a couple of pop hits are peppered in, so no matter what your sensibility, you can find something to love. Unless you don’t like ABBA, at which point that’s your problem and we can’t help you. In any case, we’ve listed every song in Thor: Love and Thunder so you can create the ultimate home playlist.

Most are established singles you’re probably already aware of – Mary J Blige is hardly an underground artist awaiting their due. That said, one particular cut was purpose-made for the soundtrack, and it’s the heaviest song. Let it never be said Marvel Studios doesn’t know the value of some great heavy metal. Anyway, we’ll let you get to the tunes.

What songs are in Thor: Love and Thunder?

Enya’s stunning 2000 single is used in a flashback early on between Thor and Jane, as narrated by Korg. Only Time is the perfect song for some heartbreaking nostalgia, and it fits perfectly here.

Guns N’ Roses – ‘Welcome to the Jungle’

Thor enters the battlefield at the behest of the Guardians of the Galaxy, flanked by Slash’s supreme riffage in ‘Welcome to the Jungle’. It’s the opener for Appetite For Destruction, and makes a killer entrance here.

Guns N’ Roses – ‘Paradise City’

Taika Waititi must’ve gotten a package deal on the Guns N’ Roses cuts for Thor: Love and Thunder. ‘Paradise City’ echoes through the introduction of New Asgard.

Michael Raphael – ‘Fighting’

An original composition made for the movie, Michael Raphael lays down a more modern-feeling jam for the fight scene in New Asgard. We hear it again later on the speakers of Heimdall’s son.

Abba – ‘Our Last Summer’

We get another flashback of Thor and Jane’s romance, this time scored by a ballad from ABBA. This cut is from their 1980 album Super Trouper.

Mary J Blige – ‘Family Affair’

Valkyrie has good taste in pop music. When she’s chatting to Jane Foster and takes out her custom speaker, Mary J Blige’s 2004 hit ‘Family Affair’ is playing.

Guns N’ Roses – ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’

We knew this was coming from the trailer, and the hit of hits from Guns N’ Roses makes its debut when the goats crash through Omnipotence City. We get it again later, during the Thor: Love and Thunder ending.

Ciara – ‘Goodies’

It’s easy to miss this one. Ciara’s 2004 solo hit is gently playing in the background on Valkyrie’s ship after she and the two Thors leave Omnipotent City.

Guns N’ Roses – ‘November Rain’

The seismic solo section from Guns N’ Roses’s 1992 classic provides an incredible crescendo to Thor and the children of Asgard facing Gorr. Makes a massive scene bigger still.

Dio – ‘Rainbow in the Dark’

You should always hang around for the credits of a Marvel Studios production, and especially here so you can listen to one of the metal greats. ‘Rainbow in the Dark’ by Dio sees out the film in appropriate fashion.

