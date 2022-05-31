Thor 4 fans love seeing Chris Hemsworth topless

If you thought fans of the MCU were excited for the return of Thor, you’d be absolutely correct, but judging by the stats of the new Thor: Love and Thunder trailer, it seems fans are keen to see one very specific thing. Turns out, the most paused moment in the trailer features Chris Hemsworth topless, because of course it does.

We saw Thor lose his way a little in the MCU movie Avengers: Endgame, where he became known among the fanbase as “Fat Thor”, as a result of his depression after losing the battle against Thanos. At the time, it was nice to see that Chris Hemsworth didn’t need a godly physique for his MCU character to be worthy.

In the Thor: Love and Thunder trailer, all that changes. Korg, Thor’s sidekick, explains how the hero goes from “dad bod to god bod”, before Thor is later stripped naked by Zeus. Well, it seems fans don’t want character development in the MCU timeline, they just want to see Chris Hemsworth take his top off.

It will come as a surprise to absolutely no one that the most paused moment in the new trailer is the scene in Olympus where Thor’s clothes are flicked away by Russell Crowe’s Zeus, leaving Hemsworth in the buff.

in the trailer, various spectators faint at the sight of Thor’s “god bod”, while Valkyrie and Jane Foster decide to watch instead of helping their comrade. Seems like most of the internet had the same idea, and quite possibly may have fainted too (we don’t have the stats for that).

A look at the Marvel YouTube and a quick scour through the Thor 4 trailer video shows the two minute and one second mark is officially the “most replayed” moment. It’s no coincidence that this is the exact moment when Hemsworth is seen in all his… glory.

The Thor: Love and Thunder release date is July 8 worldwide, and the Phase 4 movie is screening in cinemas only.