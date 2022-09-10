The Marvels D23 footage teases body-swapping shenanigans

The first footage of The Marvels was shown at the D23 2022 event, and it hinted at a lot of body-swapping fun and shenanigans. It was introduced by the superhero movie‘s three main actors.

Those three main cast members are, of course, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Iman Vellani as Ms Marvel, and Teyonah Parris as Captain Monica Rambeau. The trio appeared onstage at the event to talk about the upcoming film and introduce a first-look, alongside their director Nia DaCosta.

The footage, which was exclusive to the D23 event, reportedly showed the three main cast members body-swapping every time they used their powers.

This body-swapping shenanigans leads to the characters exchanging places, which in turn forces them to work together to overcome their joint problems.

Especially after the success of the Marvel series Ms Marvel, the action movie comes highly anticipated, and very little is still known about the plot’s details.

What we do know, though it that The Marvels movie is set to release on 28 July 2023, which means that a publicly available trailer can’t be too far away.

So, keep your eyes peeled, and don’t let your guard down. More info from The Marvels could be just around the corner.

[More to come]