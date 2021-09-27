Sony reportedly planning Spider-Man and Sinister Six movie

All comic book fans know if you don’t see a body, the villain’s never really dead. It seems the same’s true for movie ideas as well, with executives at Sony Pictures reportedly resurrecting plans to bring the Sinister Six – a team of Spider-Man’s deadliest foes – to the big screen. Even more excitingly, it sounds like this hypothetical action movie will be canon to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The news comes from Deadline’s Anthony D’Alessandro who, during an appearance on the Hero Nation Podcast, explained Sony’s grand plans for the Spider-Man franchise moving forward and how Venom 2 will be the bridge between the two universes.

“Sony’s always kept, outside of the new Spider-Man stuff they’re doing with Disney/MCU, Sony’s always kept their Marvel stuff separate,” he said. “With this Venom: Let There Be Carnage, they’re actually going to connect to the Spider-Man universe they’re setting up with Disney/MCU. I know one of their long-term goals is to make Sinister Six, and that’s kind of the project we’re all waiting for, their version of the bad guys from the Spider-Man [universe].”

The news that Sony wants to do a Sinister Six movie won’t come as a surprise to fans of the Wallcrawler. It’s rumoured that we’ll see a proto version of the infamous team in Spider-Man: No Way Home, with the members, thought to be Doctor Octopus, Electro, Sandman, The Lizard, Rhino, and the Green Goblin serving as the group’s leader.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard rumours of a Sinister Six movie, either. After the release of Amazing Spider-Man 2, Drew Goddard was tasked with developing a standalone Sinister Six movie. There are conflicting stories about what this movie would have been about and who would have been on the team, but it was far enough along in development that Andrew Garfield was brought in to have chats with Goddard.

In an interview with Collider, Garfield said, “It would have been cool” if Goddard had gotten to make his movie because it sounded “exciting.”

“It was really exciting. I’ve got to say, because I love Drew so much, and I love Cabin in the Woods, and the other stuff that he’s made,” Garfield explained. “We just got on like a house on fire. I loved his vision. He’s so unique and odd and off-kilter and unconventional in his creative choices. So that was definitely a fun couple of months, but life.”

Unfortunately, the failure of Amazing Spider-Man at the box-office and the subsequent Sony-Disney deal saw plans for Goddard’s movie fall through.

If you want to see the Sinister Six on the big screen, you’ll have to go watch Spider-Man: No Way Home when it swings into theatres on December 17.