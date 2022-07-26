Where Spider-Man may fit in Marvel’s Phase 5 and 6

Marvel Studios made its triumphant return to Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 after a three-year absence. The studio didn’t come empty-handed either. It unleashed a tsunami of announcements about new Marvel movies and MCU series.

Kevin Feige even announced when MCU Phase 4 would end before revealing all the films and TV series in Phase 5 and a few titbits about Phase 6. Curiously, though, there were a few notable absences from the new Marvel timeline, the most obvious of which was Spider-Man 4.

You’d think, considering Spider-Man: No Way Home was one of the highest-grossing movies of all time, that the studio would fast-track a sequel, so why has one of the most popular MCU characters seemingly been left out of Phase 5? Well, we don’t think Marvel and Kevin Feige have dropped Spidey. Instead, it’s likely that the deal between Disney and Sony (who still hold the film rights to Spider-Man) prevented Marvel Studios from announcing the Wallcrawler’s next movie. So with that said, when might we next see Peter Parker?

We wouldn’t be shocked if Tom Holland’s Spider-Man swung into Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and it’s even more likely that he’d appear in its sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars. Spidey played a major part in both Secret Wars stories in the comics, and we can’t see Marvel leaving out such a popular character.

As for Spider-Man’s next solo film? Well, this is all speculation, but we know that Sony and Marvel have been slowly putting together the pieces to get Spidey in the infamous black suit, and you know where the costume originated? In Secret Wars.

Might Peter finally bond with the Venom symbiote in Avengers: Secret Wars and then learn of its parasitical nature in Spider-Man 4? We’re not sure, but it’s an elegant way to pay homage to the comics while giving the fans what they want. A decent adaptation of the Black Suit saga.

