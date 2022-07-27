Simu Liu congratulates Avengers 5 director in most adorkable way

Marvel recently announced a long line of new projects in the MCU, including two Avengers movies, the first of which we now know will be helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton. The filmmaker most recently directed the MCU movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and his star Simu Liu has publicly congratulated Cretton in the most adorkable way.

Cretton previously directed the drama movies Short Term 12 and Just Mercy, before moving into the world of comic book movies to tackle the story of martial arts extraordinaire, Shang-Chi. The 2021 Marvel movie was one of the highlights of Marvel’s Phase 4, boasting excellent fight choreography and introducing us to an endearing new MCU character in its titular hero.

That hero was played by Simu Liu, who took to Twitter to share his reaction to the news that Cretton had secured the gig of directing the next Avengers movie. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is quite some time away still, with a release date set for 2025, but that doesn’t stop us, and Liu, getting excited.

“Three years ago at SDCC 2019 Destin and I sat backstage at Hall H watching some of the most famous people on Earth take the stage. We looked at each other like “damn, is this really happening to us right now?” Liu tweeted.

The actor added, “IT’S F**KING HAPPENING BROTHER!” in a post which contained a link to the news that Cretton had been named as the man tasked with bringing to the Avengers to the big screen for their next big battle.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, as the title suggests, will bring our heroes face to face with Kang the Conqueror. The Marvel villain first appeared in the final episode of the Loki MCU series, and is set to be the next big bad of the Marvel timeline.