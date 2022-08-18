She-Hulk finally answers if Captain America was a virgin

MCU fans have wondered for a while now if Steve Rogers was a virgin. It’s a strange thing to think about, we know, but for the longest time, there’s been a theory that poor Steve may have popped his clogs before he popped his cherry. Thankfully the new Marvel series She-Hulk has finally given us a definitive answer to this oddly thirsty question.

First, let’s get into why people think Steve was a 105-year-olf virgin. We know before Steve was injected with the super soldier serum, he didn’t have much luck with the ladies, but what about after he became America’s ass? Well, a lot of people presumed that between the war, being frozen, avenging, and the constant world-ending crises, Steve didn’t have much time for dating.

So was Captain America a virgin? Well, the first episode of the new She-Hulk Marvel series genuinely takes the time to explore this question, with Bruce Banner dropping some hot tea (Editor: Is that what the kids say?) about the Star Spangled Man. Mild spoilers for She-Hulk ahead!

Was Captain America a virgin?

No, Captain America wasn’t a virgin. Despite what Jen and a number of other people in the Marvel Cinematic Universe believe, Steve didn’t spend all of his time kicking Nazi ass and Avenging. He had a life outside of his red and blue PJs.

According to the Hulk, Steve lost his virginity during World War 2. “Steve Rogers is not a virgin,” Hulk patiently explains to his cousin. “He lost his virginity to a girl in 1943 on the USO tour.”

So there you have it. Captain America f*cked. Are you happy now? You finally know. Of course, to throw a spanner in the works, it’s possible Roger’s made up that story just to shut up Tony Stark, who we imagine was definitely ‘bro-y’ enough to tease his superhero colleague about his lack of experience.

After all, the whole “girl on the USO tour” explanation sounds dangerously close to the superhero equivalent of ‘yeah, I’ve got a girlfriend she just lives in another decade, you wouldn’t know her’.

