Marvel fans are unhappy with She-Hulk CGI

The first trailer for the new She-Hulk TV series has dropped, and it’s safe to say the majority of the MCU fanbase has some pretty valid complaints when it comes to the quality of the CGI used to bring the big, green, lawyer to life. Hopefully, when the finished product ends up on the streaming service Disney Plus, we will see some improvement.

Marvel fans only ever seem to be really enthusiastic and positive, or really critical and unhappy with the various MCU movies and sci-fi series that we’ve been treated to over the last 14 years. For this MCU Phase 4 series, it’s certainly the latter judging by social media, with many fans comparing the visuals to other popular culture behemoths like The Sims, Shrek, and even the infamous Hulk movie from 2003!

It is, of course, highly likely that the CGI will get an upgrade before the show actually premieres on Disney Plus this summer. We’ve seen similar in the past with Bruce Banner’s Hulk in the MCU timeline, and while the CGI at this stage isn’t perfect, it’s probably not quite as bad as some of the hyperbolic online reaction would have you believe.

She-Hulk will star Tatiana Maslany as the titular hero, who goes by the name of Jennifer Walters when she’s not all green and muscly. The series will also have appearances from Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Wong, and Tim Roth, who of course, played Abomination in the Incredible Hulk movie from 2008.

One Twitter user claimed that the new She-Hulk show “looks worse than the 70s one,” while film critic Cameron Frew described the CGI as “somewhere between Hulk (2003) and The Sims.” Film fan Corey Hughes didn’t hold back, stating, “this looks genuinely horrific.”

Well this looks genuinely horrific. https://t.co/4ArUq8jZ0t — Corey Hughes (@ReviewsHughes) May 17, 2022

CGI somewhere between Hulk (2003) and The Sims. https://t.co/rbbt0UBohA — Cameron Frew (@FrewFilm) May 17, 2022

One thing’s for sure, I really wish She-Hulk was a fully animated show because man that CGI is not good at all, not a great look when your show looks worse than the 70s one — Fiti Vidal (@levidu99) May 17, 2022

As we said though, there’s every chance that this is not the final design for She-Hulk, with the release date not being for another three months. That said, if the footage isn’t ready, maybe just don’t show it anyone yet?

It’s worth remembering within all this though, that there are people working hard behind the scenes to make She-Hulk and other projects like it. Whatever you think of the Marvel machine, let’s spare a thought for the poor VFX team who will no doubt be working overtime to fix this mess.

the CGI in She-Hulk definitely needs some work but i fully expect it to get worked on a lot more anyway since the show isn’t out for another few months, other than that though the show looks very fun and i’m definitely looking forward to it — Luke (@qLxke_) May 17, 2022

vfx artists who already work on 37 marvel movies a year getting told they have to animate she-hulk for 6 episodes pic.twitter.com/zUlwTE7Oyt — Neb | 🏳️‍🌈 (@NebsGoodTakes) May 17, 2022

The first episode of the She-Hulk series will arrive on Disney Plus on August 17, 2022.